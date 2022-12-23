Home » News » Politics » Shelly Oberoi AAP's Delhi Mayor Candidate, Aale Muhammad Iqbal Running for Dy Mayor

Shelly Oberoi AAP's Delhi Mayor Candidate, Aale Muhammad Iqbal Running for Dy Mayor

The AAP had promised a woman mayor for Delhi after it wrested power from the BJP in the recent polls

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 14:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Shelly Oberoi (left) and Aaley Muhammed Iqbal (right) are the AAP's Mayor and Dy Mayor candidates. (Photos: Twitter)
Shelly Oberoi (left) and Aaley Muhammed Iqbal (right) are the AAP's Mayor and Dy Mayor candidates. (Photos: Twitter)

First-time councillor and former Delhi University professor Shelly Oberoi has been announced as the Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate, while Aale Muhammad Iqbal has been named deputy mayor candidate.

The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Aamil Malik.

Shelly Oberoi won the Delhi civic body election earlier this month from a BJP stronghold. The AAP had promised a woman mayor for Delhi after it wrested power from the BJP in the recent polls.

AAP’s deputy mayor candidate, Aale Muhammad Iqbal, is the son of six-time MLA and AAP leader Shoaib Iqbal. He won by the biggest margin, more than 17,000 votes, as per NDTV.

Senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta announced the names at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to congratulate all six candidates. “God bless u all to make our beloved Del clean," he wrote.

On December 7, the AAP won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 23, 2022, 14:31 IST
last updated: December 23, 2022, 14:31 IST
