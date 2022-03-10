Shikarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Anil Kumar of BJP leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Shikarpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Kumar (BJP), Ashughosh Kumar Nirmal (AAP), Kiranpal Singh (RLD), Mu Rafik (BSP), Arasad Ali (IND), Ziaurrahman (INC), Ranavir (BJMP), Nishant Kumar Sharma (IND), Sohan Singh (ASPKR).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.68%, which is -0.56% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Kumar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shikarpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.69 Shikarpur (शिकारपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh. Shikarpur is part of Bulandshahr Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.88%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 339633 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,80,838 were male and 1,58,776 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shikarpur in 2019 was: 878 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,40,477 eligible electors, of which 1,63,945 were male,1,46,934 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,94,460 eligible electors, of which 1,57,988 were male, 1,36,464 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Shikarpur in 2017 was 141. In 2012, there were 931 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Mukul Upadhyay of BSP by a margin of 50,245 which was 24.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.26% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mukesh Sharma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anil Kumar of BSP by a margin of 8,403 votes which was 4.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.98% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 69 Shikarpur Assembly segment of the 14. Bulandshahr Lok Sabha constituency. Bhola Singh of BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat defeating Yogesh Verma of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bulandshahr Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shikarpur are: Anil Kumar (BJP), Ashughosh Kumar Nirmal (AAP), Kiranpal Singh (RLD), Mu Rafik (BSP), Arasad Ali (IND), Ziaurrahman (INC), Ranavir (BJMP), Nishant Kumar Sharma (IND), Sohan Singh (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.68%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.24%, while it was 62.84% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shikarpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.69 Shikarpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 346. In 2012, there were 311 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.69 Shikarpur comprises of the following areas of Bulandsahar district of Uttar Pradesh: 6 Shikarpur Tehsil; Panchayat6 Katiyawali of 1 Jahangirabad KC of 4 Anupshahr Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shikarpur constituency, which are: Bulandshahr, Anupshahr, Debai, Barauli, Khurja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shikarpur is approximately 571 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shikarpur is: 28°14’45.6"N 78°04’32.2"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shikarpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.