Shikohabad Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Shikohabad seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Basudev Sharma (BSS), Om Prakash Verma (BJP), Mukesh Verma (SP), Anil Kumar (BSP), Shashi Sharma (INC), Prity Mishra (AIMIM), Radhey Shyam (BKPP), Sheelendra Kumar Verma (AAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.65%, which is -0.47% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Mukesh Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shikohabad results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.98 Shikohabad (शिकोहाबाद) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Shikohabad is part of Firozabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.92%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 401663 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,16,066 were male and 1,85,561 female and 36 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shikohabad in 2019 was: 859 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,47,135 eligible electors, of which 1,79,119 were male,1,45,709 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,06,325 eligible electors, of which 1,68,890 were male, 1,37,425 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shikohabad in 2017 was 236. In 2012, there were 486 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mukesh Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Sanjay Kumar of SP by a margin of 10,777 which was 5.02% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Om Prakash Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Mukesh Verma of BSP by a margin of 43,994 votes which was 23.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 51.96% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most number of votes in the 98 Shikohabad Assembly segment of the 20. Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon of BJP won the Firozabad Parliament seat defeating Akshay Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, SP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Firozabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shikohabad are: Basudev Sharma (BSS), Om Prakash Verma (BJP), Mukesh Verma (SP), Anil Kumar (BSP), Shashi Sharma (INC), Prity Mishra (AIMIM), Radhey Shyam (BKPP), Sheelendra Kumar Verma (AAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.12%, while it was 62.3% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shikohabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.98 Shikohabad Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 363. In 2012, there were 342 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.98 Shikohabad comprises of the following areas of Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Firozabad and 4 Matsaina of 2 Firozabad Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Makkhanpur, 2 Mohanipur, 3 Mohammadpur Labbhoua, 4 Dakhinara, 5 Aasdevmai Nurpur, 6 Dikhtoli, 7 Shikohabad, 8 Aronj, 9 Nawali, 10 Sadhupur, 11 Mohammadpur Ahir, 12 Armrajat, 13 Rasulpur, 14 Harganpur, 15 Hariya, 16 Abbaspur, 20 Amri of 1 Shikohabad KC and Municipal Board Shikohabad of 4 Shikohabad Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shikohabad constituency, which are: Firozabad, Tundla, Jasrana, Sirsaganj, Bah, Fatehabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shikohabad is approximately 539 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shikohabad is: 27°04’34.7"N 78°28’46.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shikohabad results.

