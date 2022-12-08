Shimla Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Constituency No.64 Shimla Rural (शिमला ग्रामीण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh. Shimla Rural is part of Shimla Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste .LIVE Shimla Rural election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shimla Rural election result or click here for compact election results of Shimla Rural and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Shimla Rural go here.

Demographic profile of Shimla Rural:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.23%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.64%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 78294 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 39525 were male and 38248 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shimla Rural in 2022 is 968 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 71915 eligible electors, of which 37271 were male, 34644 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 68326 eligible electors, of which 35350 were male, 32976 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shimla Rural in 2017 was 298. In 2012, there were 656 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Shimla Rural:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Vikramaditya Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Dr Pramod Sharma of BJP by a margin of 4,880 which was 9.19% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.61% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Virbhadra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ishwar Rohal of BJP by a margin of 20,000 votes which was 49.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 71.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 64. Shimla Rural Assembly segment of the 4. Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Kumar Kashyap of BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shimla Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Shimla Rural:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Shimla Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Shimla Rural are: Ravi Kumar Mehta (BJP), Prem Kumar (AAP), Balvinder Kumar Singh (BSP), Vikramaditya Singh (INC), Praveen Kumar (IND), Puran Dutt (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Shimla Rural:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.47%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 74.02%, while it was 59.32% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.55% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Shimla Rural went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Shimla Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.64. Shimla Rural comprises of the following areas of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh: Sunni Tehsil; KC Jutog, Jutog Cantonment Board, PCs Totu, Rampur, Thari, Jalail, Badahi, Anandpur, Kot, Ranghav, Chayali, Bharoi & Neri of Tara Devi-Kasumpti KC of Shimla Rural Tehsil, Ward Nos. 6 & 7 in Shimla municipal Corporation of Shimla urban & Rural Tehsils.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Shimla Rural constituency, which are: Arki, Manali, Karsog, Theog, Shimla, Kasumpti, Solan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Shimla Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Shimla Rural is: 31°08’53.5"N 77°08’08.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Shimla Rural

List of candididates contesting from Shimla Rural Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Ravi Kumar Mehta

Party: BJP

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculturalist &Educationist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 17.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Prem Kumar

Party: AAP

Age: 56

Profession: Private Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Balvinder Kumar Singh

Party: BSP

Age: 45

Profession: Self Employee, MD M/s New Eagle Service, Kachighati Shimla

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 14.2 lakh

Candidate name: Vikramaditya Singh

Party: INC

Age: 33

Profession: Agriculturist, Horticulturist, Business

Number of criminal cases: 11

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 101.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 11.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 90.3 crore

Total income: Rs 73.4 lakh

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Yoga And Meditation

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Puran Dutt

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 42

Profession: Social Worker & Govt. contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 93.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 80 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.8 lakh

