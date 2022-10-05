Shinde’s Fight With Uddhav Over ‘Real’ Shiv Sena Gets Shot in the Arm With Thackeray Kin’s Support At Dussehra Rally

In a big disappointment to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, party founder Bal Thackeray’s son Jaidev Thackeray on Wednesday extended support to his brother’s rival and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Jaidev, who shares an uneasy relationship with his younger brother Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, shared the stage with Shinde during Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s BKC ground on Wednesday evening. Jaidev’s estranged wife Smita was also present there along with Nihar, the son of late Bindumadhav Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray’s eldest brother.

Champa Singh Thapa, a trusted aide of the late Bal Thackeray, was also present at the event.

Advertisement

Addressing the rally, Shinde said Shiv Sena had to forgo Hindutva" due to the state government’s alliance with Congress and NCP. “Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain" Balasaheb had said. But we had to forgo Hindutva due to alliance," he says.

Alleging major power tussle in the MVA government, Shinde says many were discontent over the MVA government formation. “You wanted to complete your term as CM so you kept watching the withering of the party with open eyes."

Both Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray claim their faction is the “real" Shiv Sena. The two camps came into existence after Shinde rebelled against Thackeray and engineered a split in the Sena.

Dusshera festival became the latest flashpoint in the ongoing battle between the two Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Both groups were recently confronted over its celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. However, the Bombay High Court allowed the Uddhav team to hold the annual Dussehra rally at the park.

A parallel Dussehra rally was organised by the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai today.

Advertisement

Attacking Eknath, Thackeray said, “Those whom we gave everything have betrayed us and those who were not given anything, are all together. This Sena is not of one or two but of all of you. As long as you are with me, I will be the leader of the party."

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here