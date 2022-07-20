Shiv Sena Crisis Updates: Party Splits in LS As 12 MPs Join Shinde Camp, New Floor Leader Says Uddhav Wanted Patch-up With BJP in 2021

Days after the Maharashtra assembly, Shiv Sena’s parliamentary party also split on Tuesday with 12 of its 19 Lok Sabha members shifting allegiance to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and declaring two-term member Rahul Shewale as their leader in the Lower House.

Rahul Shewale, the leader of the rebel faction of the Shiv Sena, claimed that they have aligned with the BJP as per the wishes of Thackeray, who was himself making similar efforts in June last year but backtracked later. The claim was, however, rubbished by the Thackeray faction.

The 12 Lok Sabha members also wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla identifying Shewale as their leader, expressing no confidence in incumbent Vinayak Raut and retaining five-term member Bhawna Gawli as the chief whip. The 12 MPs on Tuesday had also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The letter came a day after the Thackeray camp had written to the Speaker asserting that Vinayak Raut is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajan Vichare the chief whip.

Latest Updates in Sena Vs Sena Crisis

-‘There Should Be Limit to One’s Greed’: Sena MP Slams Shinde Faction

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav expressed confidence that the party will tide over the existing crisis and slammed the rebel faction led by CM Eknath Shinde, saying there should be a limit to one’s greed.

The Parbhani MP said it was Shiv Sena that shaped the political career of many leaders and they should never forget it. In a video, Jadhav said he stands firmly with party president Uddhav Thackeray and feels indebted to the party for fulfilling his expectations “beyond imagination".

“Whatever Shiv Sena has given me until now is beyond my expectations. I stand firmly with Uddhav Thackeray. No one should ever think that Sena will wither away so easily," Jadhav said.

-Former Sena MP Adhalrao Patil Declares Support for Shinde Faction

Shiv Sena leader and former MP from Pune district Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil and his followers on Tuesday declared support for the Shinde faction. Addressing a press conference here after holding a meeting with Sena leaders from the district, Adhalrao Patil announced the decision. On July 3, he was removed from the party which pained him, he said.

“Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called me to say that my expulsion from the party has been revoked by issuing a corrigendum. Two days later, I and the party’s Pune district chief Sharad Sonawane met the party leadership at the Sena Bhavan (Sena HQ) and told them that it was unpalatable that I was removed only for posting a congratulatory message on social media for Eknath Shinde when he became CM," said the three-term Lok Sabha MP.In this meeting, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked him to contest the next Lok Sabha election from Pune city instead of his traditional constituency Shirur, and Thackeray endorsed the offer, Patil said.

-Uddhav Wanted Alliance with BJP Last Year, Says Rahul Shewale

Rahul Shewale, who was appointed the Shiv Sena leader in the Lok Sabha by the Shinde faction, claimed on Tuesday that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was himself keen on patching up with the BJP soon after the MVA government was formed in Maharashtra but backtracked later.

Shewale, a two-term member from Mumbai South Central, said Shiv Sena MPs had asked Thackeray in June last year to realign with the BJP as it would be difficult for them to win the 2024 parliamentary elections if the alliance with Congress and NCP continued.

He said Thackeray had even discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only to backtrack later.

-12 MPs Shift Allegiance to Shinde Faction

“I welcome the stand taken by 12 Lok Sabha members of the Shiv Sena in supporting us. Our stand (of aligning with the BJP) was supported by 50 MLAs. We also received support from the party workers as well as people of the state," CM Shinde said on Tuesday.

