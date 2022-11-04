Shiv Sena Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead by Assailants in Punjab's Amritsar; Accused Arrested

In a broad daylight, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unknown assailants during a protest in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday. The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, police said.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Suri was on the radar of Khalistani terror groups, according to top intelligence sources. These groups used to threaten him and a security contingent of 20 police personnel was deployed for his safety, said the source.

Addressing the media about the incident, Arun Pal Singh, Commissioner of Police Amritsar said, multiple shots were fired at Suri. “We got information at around 3:30-4 pm today. He was shot and succumbed to injuries. The accused has been arrested and recovered the weapon. Rest will be briefed as the investigation goes forward. I would appeal to maintain law and order," Singh said.

According to police, more than five shots were fired at Suri after which he fell down and lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, Parminder Singh Bhanda, DCP (law and order) told CNN-News18 that security was given to Suri but the leader went to sit on the dharna without informing the police.

Congress MP Manish Tewari termed the killing an “extremely unfortunate incident".

Last month, Punjab Police arrested four accused planning to kill Suri. “Pro Khalistani elements and Babbar Khalsa international leader Harvinder rinda send the youth to kill him. Rinda is an ISI-backed Khalistani terrorist sitting in Pakistan," the police said.

Suri was in the hit list of several gangsters for a long time and was provided security by the government with around eight Punjab Police personnel being attached with him, they said.

Reacting to the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the law and order situation has completely broken down in the state, PTI reported.

