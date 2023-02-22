Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 22:10 IST
New Delhi, India
Uddhav Thackeray’s ally NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the Election Commission and other organizations are giving decisions that the ruling government wants.
“EC gave a decision a few days ago. This is an example of how an institution can be misused. We’ve never seen such a decision by EC. Balasaheb Thackeray in his last days said that Shiv Sena’s responsibility would be given to Uddhav Thackeray after him. But someone complained to the Election Commission and the Election Commission gave a verdict and allotted the Shiv Sena and its symbol to someone else from those who formed this party. This is a big attack on political parties. Today the Election Commission and other organizations are giving decisions that the ruling government wants. Today, the organization which is working in the country under Modi’s leadership thinks they will keep the power in their hand," he said.
The Supreme Court listed the matter for further hearing after two weeks.
The Supreme Court issued a notice to Eknath Shinde camp on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission order. The court asked the Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition, ANI reported.
Hearing the Uddhav camp’s plea, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission’s order giving the Shiv Sena name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction.
“At this stage, we can’t stay the EC order. They have succeeded before the Election Commission," the court said.
The Eknath Shinde camp opposed the Uddhav faction’s plea saying that it has no objections to the maintainability of the petition. “Earlier, they had challenged interim orders before the Delhi High Court. Even when they had filed a plea for stay your Lordships had said No Stay. The argument that EC outcome could affect CB was given out for one whole day however the same was rejected," Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Shinde camp told the apex court.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprising P S Narsimhan and J B Pardiwala will hear the plea of Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission shortly. Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent the Uddhav faction.
In an unusual move, the Uddhav Thackeray bloc of the Shiv Sena Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to decide the disqualification proceedings pending against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs belonging to his camp, saying that would be the only way to “uphold the democratic spirit of the Constitution".
It questioned the then Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari’s decision to swear-in Shinde as the chief minister in 2022 when disqualification proceedings against him and other MLAs were pending before the deputy speaker.
The party also deprecated constitutional functionaries like the governor of states taking an active part in the country’s politics.
A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, that governors have of late acted far beyond their constitutional responsibility.
delegation of Samata Party from Bihar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here and sought his help in getting back its ‘mashaal’ (flaming torch) election symbol that has been allotted to the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray.
The delegation, led by the party president Uday Mandal, met Shinde at the latter’s office in Thane on Tuesday evening.
This information was shared by Shinde’s city-based office through a release.
“We will investigate the threat call to Sanjay Raut. We will also investigate if this is a stunt, the state police will take care of security," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
“Is the election commission taking the decision? Or is someone else dictating it?
There is a bigger power behind this election commission decision. That possibility can’t be denied. Something like this has never happened. The entire party has been taken away. What has happened is completely wrong. Those who have done this, people will teach them a lesson," NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court resumed the hearing cases regarding the scope of powers of the Governor of a State and Speaker during the initiation of disqualification proceedings against MLAs.
Sr Adv Kapil Sibal, appearing for Uddhav camp, showed a 2019 note to the speaker showing political party of shiv sena had elected Uddhav Thackeray as the party chief, the chief whip and Eknath Shinde as group leader
Union minister Anurag Thakur has said the Election Commission’s decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena has made things “crystal clear" and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray should now understand who actually has the support of party workers.
He also taunted Thackeray saying what was the use of repenting over what has been lost.
When asked about EC’s Order, Thakur said, “Iske baad doodh ka doodh aur pani ka pani ho chuka hai (everything is crystal clear now)".
“Thackeray should now understand who has the number (support) of Shiv Sainiks, party’s MLAs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. This number alone tells the entire story," the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister added.
Five days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) accorded recognition to the breakaway Shiv Sena group, its leader and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was anointed as the ‘Mukhya Neta’ (Chief Leader) — making it a first when a non-Thackeray entity commands the party’s fortunes.
Shinde presided over his party’s first-ever national executive in Mumbai late on Tuesday, soon after the faction led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) challenged the ECI move in the Supreme Court, with the hearing scheduled Wednesday (February 22).
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday decided to distribute ration worth Rs 100 each to 1.63 Cr card holders on Ambedkar Jayanti and Gudhi Padwa.
The bench comprises Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narsimha and JB Pardiwala.
A team of Thane Police reached Nashik to meet Uddhav camp leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday. According to sources, ACP rank officers are interrogating Sanjay Raut regarding allegations of a ‘threat’ he made against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Srikant.
“A total of 6 to 7 policemen are present outside Sanjay Raut’s house. Thane Police has reached Nashik to record the statement of Sanjay Raut," sources said.
Yesterday, Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to the Thane Police Commissioner accusing Srikant Shinde of giving the contract for his killing to a goon in Thane.
The bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the pleas concerning the constitutional issues arising out of the rift within the Shiv Sena party between Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray groups.
During yesterday’s proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Uddhav Thackeray faction opened the arguments and submitted that if the court upholds the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena, it could be a precedent for toppling down any government.
The bench inquired what relief could be ultimately granted to the Thackeray faction.
Expressing his ‘disappointment’ with the central institutions, Shiv Sena Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, said that he considers Supreme Court as their only hope in ongoing ‘Shiv Sena’ symbol row.
While talking to the media Raut on Tuesday said, “Now the Supreme Court is the last ray of hope. All institutions have stopped working in this country. Democracy has been murdered, so now the only hope is the Supreme Court. We will go there and seek justice."
Responding to Raut’s letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless, the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.
“Raut has been making mindless allegations and it makes us wonder what response we can give. Earlier, we used to respond to his allegations." He said the Rajya Sabha MP is trying to seek sympathy.
“I think he is creating sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations," said the home minister.
The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has rattled the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray with a threat to crack the ‘whip’ for the ensuing Budget Session of Maharashtra Legislature, starting here next week. The Shinde Shiv Sena’s Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale and other MLAs contended that they would soon issue a ‘whip’ to all the 56 legislators ordering them to tow the party line failing which they could face disciplinary action.
After the party split in June 2022, the Shinde side had 40 MLAs while former CM Thackeray was left with 16 MLAs, including his son Aditya Thackeray, in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Even as Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked Swapnil P. Phaterpekar, the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, for the attack on playback singer Sonu Nigam on Monday night, the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) condemned the incident, which emerged as the second selfie related matter in a week.
Swapnil Phaterpekar, President of Sanskar Pratisthan with an MBA degree from London and Mumbai, allegedly ran after Nigam for clicking a selfie when the jostling took place at around 11.30 p.m., but was stopped by his security personnel.
His sister, Suprada Phaterpekar, who is a member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, said that when Nigam was being ushered off the stage after his performance, Swapnil tried to take a selfie with him.
Ahead of the national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the group has asked the media to call it “Shiv Sena" and not as “Shinde camp". A letter making the request to media houses was issued by party secretary Sanjay Bhaurao More.
Shinde chaired the party’s first national executive meeting on Tuesday evening.
“As per the order of the Election Commission of India, instead of referring as Shinde camp, it should be described as Shiv Sena. A detailed information should be given to your representatives for further coverage," the letter said.
Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said the Eknath Shinde faction is not interested in taking over the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai or any other property linked to the rival camp headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed, was trying to gain sympathy over the issue after an Election Commission ruling. Kesarkar, a spokesperson of the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said his outfit is not even interested in laying claim to party funds after the EC recognised their group as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the “bow and arrow" poll symbol.
He said Shinde has already made it clear his faction is not interested in staking claim to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai, or any property linked to the Thackeray group, and that the school of thoughts advanced by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray was their real asset.
In another setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp Wednesday got control of the party’s Parliamentary office in Delhi. The Move came a day after the Shinde camp took control of the Sena office in the Maharastra legislative building. READ MORE
After losing the party name and symbol, Uddhav Thackeray may now have to fight to protect the Shiv Sena’s properties and funds. To tighten the noose around Thackeray, hectic legal and financial consultations are slated to begin soon in the CM Eknath Shinde camp. Although Thackeray has said that the Election Commission (EC) does not have the right to decide on the properties and funds of the party, a long-drawn battle over it is likely soon. READ MORE
In a setback for Uddhav Thackeray, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission’s order recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and allocating it the “bow and arrow” poll symbol.
The top court was hearing the petition filed by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today.
Shinde’s revolt against Thackeray’s leadership last June brought down the Thackeray-led Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra. The rival factions led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray are locked in legal battles over the control of the Shiv Sena. The Thackeray camp has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Shinde group’s defection and the way the Shinde-led government was formed with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Meanwhile, following the EC’s decision to give the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, a national executive meeting of the party was called on Tuesday to decide the future course of action. At the meeting, Shinde was announced as the ‘Mukhya Neta’ (chief leader) of Shiv Sena and was given all rights to take decisions related to the party.
This was the first national executive meet that happened without a single Thackeray family member and was attended by the top leaders of the Eknath Shinde camp.
The Shinde faction had removed the designation of “party chief”, which it believes belongs to Shiv Sena supremo late Balasaheb Thackeray.
The national executive also passed a few resolutions unanimously, including proposals like a demand for the Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar, Marathi language to get status of elite language, son of soils should be given 80 per cent jobs in the state, renaming the Churchgate railway station in memory of Chintaman Rao Deshmukh, providing coaching to Marathi students for MPSC and UPSC exams, etc.
It resolved to form a disciplinary committee, which would be headed by state ports development minister Dada Bhuse; excise minister Shambhuraj Desai and Sanjay More will be its other members. The Committee will have the power to take against party leaders who “act against the party lines.”
Furthermore, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp on Wednesday also got control of the party’s Parliamentary office in Delhi. The move came a day after the Shinde camp took control of the Sena office in the Maharashtra legislative building.
However, Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar has said the Eknath Shinde faction is not interested in taking over the Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai or any other property linked to the rival camp headed by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who he claimed, was trying to gain sympathy over the issue after an Election Commission ruling.
Kesarkar, a spokesperson of the Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said his outfit is not even interested in laying claim to party funds after the EC recognised their group as the real Shiv Sena.
He said Shinde has already made it clear his faction is not interested in staking claim to the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai, or any property linked to the Thackeray group, and that the school of thoughts advanced by Sena founder late Bal Thackeray was their real asset.
Read all the Latest Politics News here