Shiv Sena Symbol Row LIVE: Uddhav Faction Deletes Party's Twitter Handle & Website; Raut Booked for Remarks on Shinde

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 09:10 IST
Mumbai, India
Shiv Sena Symbol Row LIVE: After receiving a big blow with the Election Commission (EC)’s order regarding its poll symbol, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena is likely to move Supreme Court on Monday, challenging the decision.
On February 17, EC decided to allot the ‘bow & arrow’ symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Sena faction. Read More
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction while reacting to a controversy that erupted after the state government published an ad inviting devotees to the Dakini Hill in Kamrup district to celebrate Mahashivratri. Sarma said that Uddhav Thackeray might have lost the party symbol for bringing God into a political controversy. Earlier, the Assam government claimed that Dakini Hill is the site of the sixth Jyotirlinga, which irked the Maharashtra Opposition, including Uddhav Thackrey’s Shiv Sena and other parties.
An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut at Nashik’s Panchavati police station under section 500, for his remarks against Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Raut had claimed that a “deal worth Rs 2000 crore" took place to allegedly purchase the Shiv Sena party name and its ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.
Legislator Sada Sarvankar from the camp led by Shinde dismissed the claim and asked, “Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?" Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar also hit back at Raut saying such baseless comments were an attempt to malign independent institutions like the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.
Amid a fierce battle between two Shiv Sena factions in Maharashtra, Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday made shocking claims about the highly contested ‘bow and arrow’ party symbol. Raut claimed that a “deal worth Rs 2000 crore" took place to allegedly purchase the Shiv Sena party name. READ MORE
Uddhav Thackeray claimed the Shiv Sena had rotted during its 25-year alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, while it has been decimated in its two-and-half-year alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis quipped on Sunday. Speaking at a ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Kolhapur in the presence of Union Home Minister and senior colleague Amit Shah, he said the “traitors" had been taught a lesson.
Advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh on behalf of Eknath Shinde, filed a caveat in the Supreme Court seeking to be heard on a possible appeal to be filed by the Uddhav Thackeray group to challenge the EC ruling.
On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP and said he doesn’t side with its Hindutva ideology as its tries to divide people. “I have left the BJP and not Hindutva. I don’t accept BJP’s Hindutva which divides people. The BJP is misleading Hindus, who are now awakened, by bringing issues like ‘hijab’ and cow slaughter during elections," a PTI report quoted him as saying.
Taking a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray said, “‘Mogambo khush hua’ on the Election Commission order." Thackeray said the BJP pushed him towards joining hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as it dishonoured a commitment given.
A tense environment is likely in parts of Maharashtra, with massive protests expected by supporters of the Uddhav faction. Mumbai, which is a stronghold of the Shiv Sena has 277 Shakhas headed by Shakha Pramukhs who are reportedly being asked to abide by Shinde’s orders now.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will move Supreme Court today. As immediate relief, the faction is looking to get a stay on the EC order by linking it with the ongoing petition before the top court for disqualifying Shinde and 15 other rebel MLAs.
Besides, a tense environment is likely in parts of Maharashtra, with massive protests expected by supporters of the Uddhav faction.
This has raised questions around Sena’s Shakhas and the iconic Sena Bhavan. Reports suggest that Shinde has clarified that he will not claim ownership of Shiv Sena Bhawan, the party’s head office in Dadar.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav faction reportedly deleted its Twitter handle and website, after it was stripped of its poll symbol by the EC order.
In its editorial ‘Saamna’, the Uddhav faction took a dig at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said it was “dancing till its feet breaks” because of the EC order. “Just like a property deal, EC handed over the Shiv Sena, established and saved by Balasaheb Thackeray, to the hands of others,” it said.
On Sunday, Thackeray said all political parties need to open their eyes and remain cautious in the wake of EC’s decision of recognising the faction led by Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena.
