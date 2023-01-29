Shiv Sena (UBT) Says Will Approach Court as BSS Puts Up Board Outside Thane's Anand Ashram

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena on Saturday said it would approach court after the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena put up its board outside Anand Ashram, the office of the undivided Shiv Sena in Thane.

Late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular leader of the region, used to run the party from here.

The BSS board came up on January 27, the birth anniversary of Dighe, and people were being selectively stopped from entering the office complex, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader alleged.

“We will approach court," he said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here