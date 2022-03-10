Shivpal Singh Yadav Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Shivpal Singh Yadav of SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Shivpal Singh Yadav has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

The younger brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and the chief of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Yadav will be contesting from his traditional seat, Jaswantnagar. Shivpal has struck an alliance with the SP this time, putting behind the bitter feud with nephew Akhilesh that had split the party and the family in 2016.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Shivpal Singh Yadav is 66 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional. He has declared total assests of Rs 11.8 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.7 crore.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Shivpal Singh Yadav contesting on a SP ticket from Jaswantnagar constituency.

