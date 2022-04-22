Shivpal Yadav Slams Nephew Akhilesh for 'Ignoring' Jailed Azam Khan, Hopes 'Saint' Adityanath Will Help

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav once again trained his guns on nephew Akhilesh Yadav as he slammed the Samajwadi Party for ignoring incarcerated leader Azam Khan.

Shivpal Yadav, who went to meet the jailed SP leader in Sitapur prison on Friday, said the Samajwadi Party had done nothing for the latter and he would request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take cognizance of the issue.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shivpal Yadav said: “The UP chief minister is a saint and soft-hearted. I will meet him and request help for Azam Khan. The Samajwadi Party has done nothing for a senior leader like him. Ideally, the SP chief should have sat on a ‘dharna’ in Lok Sabha along with Neta-Ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) and other opposition parties. PM Modi respects Neta-ji and he would have definitely taken cognizance of the issue."

Advertisement

Recently, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary went to meet the family of Azam Khan in Rampur.

On Thursday, speaking exclusively to News18, Shivpal Yadav had targeted the SP chief and asked why Akhilesh Yadav was not expelling him from the party if he was indulging in anti-party activity. “If Akhilesh thinks I am in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party, why doesn’t he expel me? He should expel me from the party’s legislative unit if he thinks I am indulging in anti-party activity," he had said.

Reacting to Om Prakash Rajbhar’s claims that he was still with the SP, Shivpal said: “I have not spoken to Rajbhar on this issue. Akhilesh is within his rights to expel me from the party if he feels that I am conspiring with the BJP."

Advertisement

On the issue of him joining the BJP, Shivpal Yadav had said, “I will reveal my decision at an appropriate time. Where am I going? What plans do I have? I will tell you everything."

Shivpal Yadav had contested the recent UP Assembly elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. However post the election results, he is reportedly miffed with the attitude of SP towards him. The PSPL chief, a few days back, had spoken in favour of Common Civil Code. He even went on to meet Adityanath at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.