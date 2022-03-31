Shivpal Yadav to Take 'Bahu' Aparna's Route? His 20 Minutes at CM Yogi's Residence Spark Rumours

Amid growing differences between Shivpal and SP chief-nephew Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Shivpal Yadav met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Wednesday. The meeting sparked speculations of possibility of Shivpal taking daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav’s route, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party before state elections.

The meeting at 5, Kalidas Marg reportedly lasted for about 20 minutes. The development is considered crucial as it came four days after Shivpal criticised the Samajwadi Party for not inviting him to the Legislature Party meeting, in which Akhilesh was elected the party leader.

Two days ago, Shivpal gave a miss to the meeting of alliance partners that Akhilesh had called at the SP office. Others who were invited included Om Prakash Rajbhar, Pallavi Patel and Rajpal Balyan.

