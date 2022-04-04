Shivpal Yadav Tweets Chaupai from Ramcharitmanas, May Visit Ayodhya Soon

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav tweeted a chaupai from Ramcharitramanas on Monday morning, describing Lord Ram as the best teacher for family and nation building, amid speculation of his switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources suggest that Yadav may visit Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya soon.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Shivpal Yadav tweeted: “Chaitra Navratri is a moment of faith as well as a moment to connect with the ideals of Lord Rama."

Advertisement

Earlier, Yadav followed PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Twitter, along with former deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

While the BJP has rubbished talks of Yadav joining the BJP, there is a buzz that the party might make him the deputy speaker of UP Assembly, similar to Nitin Agarwal in the previous government.

A deputy speaker is usually elected from the opposition party and sits next to the leader of the Opposition in the assembly. If this happens, Yadav might sit next to his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Yadav contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. Last week, Yadav met Yogi at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow for about 20 minutes. Sources close to Yadav said the PSPL chief may make some big announcement of leaving nephew’s tie-up soon.

Yadav, who is apparently not happy with his nephew and the alliance with the SP, had said that it was not an appropriate time for him to speak. The PSPL chief called a core committee meeting of his party post holders in Lucknow on Thursday.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Yadav said, “It is not an appropriate time to say anything. I would also like to appeal to my party workers to not worry."

The PSPL chief had denied rumours about a meet with Union home minister Amit Shah. “We discussed the strategy of our party in today’s meeting," said Yadav.

Yadav had, on March 26, said despite being an SP MLA, he was not called for the review meeting of party MLAs in Lucknow. However, the SP later clarified that Yadav has his own outfit and was an ally, and that a meeting for allies was scheduled later.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.