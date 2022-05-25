Shivpal Yadav Wants his Seat Changed on Basis of ‘Seniority’, Writes to UP Assembly Speaker

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief and MLA from Etawah’s Jaswantnagar assembly seat Shivpal Yadav has asked the speaker of UP assembly to change his seat. Shivpal, in his letter to UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana, cited ‘seniority’ as the reason behind seeking change of his seat.

The 67-year-old politician is currently a Samajwadi Party MLA from the Jaswantnagar assembly segment in the Etawah district.

The PSPL chief may have cited ‘seniority’ as the reason behind request to change his seat but many believe that Shivpal doesn’t want to sit with the Samajwadi Party MLAs.

The estranged uncle of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has been attacking SP and Akhilesh Yadav post the results of the 2022 UP assembly elections.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS SBSP Chief Meets Shivpal Yadav Pitches to be Part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha Ahead of 2022 UP Assembly Polls

Earlier on Monday, Shivpal went on to meet SP MLA Azam Khan in Lucknow. Azam Khan has skipped attending the budget session citing health reasons. Azam and his son Abdullah took oath as the members of the assembly on Monday, after which Azam Khan left for his home while Abdullah had stayed back to attend the proceedings.

Few days back, Shivpal Yadav had gone to meet Azam Khan in Sitapur jail and had alleged that SP was not doing much for Azam Khan. Shivpal had also said that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav didn’t raise the issue of Azam Khan in Lok Sabha. Shivpal had further stated he was standing firmly with Azam in his tough time.

Yadav also went to Sitapur jail to receive Azam Khan after getting interim bail from the Supreme Court.

“The Samajwadi Party has done nothing for a senior leader like him. Ideally, the SP chief should have sat on a dharna in the Lok Sabha along with Neta ji [Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s father and Shivpal’s brother] and other opposition parties. PM Modi respects Neta ji and he would have definitely taken cognisance of the issue," Shivpal had stated.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.