Shivpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Shivpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anil Rajbhar (BJP), Girish (INC), Ravi Maurya (BSP), Arvind Rajbhar (SBSPA), Usha (AJPI), Manoj Kumar Maurya (JAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.48%, which is -3.3% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Anil Rajbhar of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shivpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.386 Shivpur (शिवपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Shivpur is part of Chandauli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 2,96,592 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,64,969 were male and 1,31,608 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shivpur in 2019 was: 798 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,89,734 eligible electors, of which 1,88,535 were male,1,52,741 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,92,562 eligible electors, of which 1,63,596 were male, 1,28,963 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shivpur in 2017 was 149. In 2012, there were 321 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Anil Rajbhar of BJP won in this seat defeating Anand Mohan &Quot;Guddu Yadav&Quot; of SP by a margin of 54,259 which was 23.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Uday Lal Maurya of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Piyush Yadav of SP by a margin of 12,632 votes which was 6.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.45% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 386 Shivpur Assembly segment of the 76. Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Pakauri Lal Kol of ADAL won the Chandauli Parliament seat defeating Bhai Lal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 19 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shivpur are: Anil Rajbhar (BJP), Girish (INC), Ravi Maurya (BSP), Arvind Rajbhar (SBSPA), Usha (AJPI), Manoj Kumar Maurya (JAP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.78%, while it was 62.99% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shivpur went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.386 Shivpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 326. In 2012, there were 295 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.386 Shivpur comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 6 Shivpur, 7 Jallhupur, Lohta (Census Town), Phulwaria (Census Town), Shivdaspur (Census Town) and Maruadih Rly. Settlement (ITS) of 2 Varanasi Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shivpur constituency, which are: Ajagara, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shivpur is approximately 259 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shivpur is: 25°22’47.3"N 83°05’59.6"E.

