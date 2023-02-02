YSR Telangana Party President YS Sharmila on Thursday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to walk along with her for just three kilometres to know the plight of people in the state. Her dare also featured a brand-new pair of shoes which the leader said she would gift KCR for the padyatra.

Sharmila alleged that people of the state have been suffering for the last nine years. “There is no section in the state that has not suffered from this autocratic and inefficient rule. From farmers’ plight to the youth’s distress, women’s issues to education, KCR has failed to keep every promise he made," she reportedly said in Hyderabad.

Her statement comes just before the YRS chief embarks on the last leg of her Praja Prasthanam padayatra.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Reddy said that when she tried to expose KCR’s failures and corruption, but her padayatra was ‘ruthlessly attacked’.

After a two-month break, Sharmila is set to resume her padyatra in Warangal district where it was stopped by the state government.

Raising a box of shoes, Sharmila challenged the Chief Minister to walk with her and promised she would gift him the new pair of shoes according to his size.

“Today, I challenge the chief minister to walk with us for a full day and if you show us that every person in the state is happy and has no problems for you to solve, then I will withdraw from politics. I’m gifting this brand new pair of shoes to walk. This is as per your size and there is a bill to exchange in case it doesn’t fit," she said.

Two months ago, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers had allegedly set het bus on fire. She was arrested by the police after she had refused to call off the padyatra given the tense situation.

Sharmila was reportedly shifted to Hyderabad later, but was arrested again amid high drama while leading a protest march towards the chief minister’s official residence. She was also spotted driving a car that was damaged in the attack and wanted to stage a protest in front of the chief minister’s residence. The police, however, stopped her en route. When she refused to come out of the car, the police towed it away to a police station.

(With IANS Inputs)

