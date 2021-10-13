Show Cause Notice To UP Congress Leader for Posters Welcoming Varun Gandhi to Party

Irshad Ullah, a local congress leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, has been served a show-cause notice for Sharing posters with photographs of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and BJP MP Varun Gandhi. The poster welcoming the Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit has also gone viral on social media. The poster also has photographs of Prayagraj city Congress committee secretary Irshad Ullah and former president of city Congress committee Abhay Awasthi.

This came amid Varun Gandhi’s continuous support to farmers’ protests against farm laws and demand for justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident wherein 8 people died. He was also ousted from BJP’s national executive committee. Several reports also stated that he may join Congress in the coming days.

In the poster that has gone viral on social media, it is written that “Suswagatam! Dukh bhare din beete re bhaiya, ab sukh aayo re…" (Most welcome! Sad days have passed brother, happy days are here…) in Hindi.

Pradeep Narayan Dwivedi, vice-president (administration) of the city Congress committee, Prayagraj, on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Irshad Ullah.

In the notice, Dwivedi said that Irshad’s actions have caused a dent in the party’s clean image. He has sought a reply from Irshad within 24 hours. He has also threatened possible action if the party remains dissatisfied with Irshad’s reply for issuing and making the poster viral on social media platforms.

City Congress Committee, Prayagraj president Nafees Anwar has also taken cognizance of the poster. He said, “Varun Gandhi is still a BJP MP. A conspiracy has been hatched to defame the Congress party."

“Action will be taken if a satisfactory answer is not given within 24 hours. Irshad will be dismissed from the membership of the party if he does not present his side properly," Anwar said.

