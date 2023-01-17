Home » News » Politics » ‘Showcase New India to World’: BJP Leaders Say G20 Summit, Schemes for Poor on Party's Agenda

'Showcase New India to World': BJP Leaders Say G20 Summit, Schemes for Poor on Party's Agenda

While giving details of S Jaishankar’s statement at the BJP National Executive Meeting, party’s vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda said India’s image at the international level has changed a lot in the last few years

By: Pragya Kaushika

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP National Executive meeting, at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The G20 presidency is an opportunity for India to show it can lead the world, and help other countries in crises such as Covid-19 pandemic, said BJP vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda on Tuesday as he quoted external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s statement at the national executive meet on Tuesday.

While giving details of Jaishankar’s statement, Panda said India’s image at the international level has changed a lot in the last few years. “Earlier, we were dependent on other countries to get help but today not we are not just looking after our people but helping other nations too," said Panda.

Stressing how India kept the economic growth momentum even when developed countries were hit hard during the pandemic, Panda said PM Modi wants the BJP leaders to showcase the new India to those visiting the country.

“There will be 200 events on 50 locations which is historic in every sense… There are dedicated verticals such as W20 for women, Science 20, thinktank 20, Y 20 and tasks have been delegated," added Panda.

Many from the BJP cadre are engaged in celebrating the G20 event. Jaishankar delved upon how the world is now perceiving India in a different light and is being appreciated by other countries, Panda added.

While giving statement on the Garib Kalyan Yojana, BJP parliamentary board member Sudha Yadav said Bihar’s leader of opposition Samrat Chaudhary, who is also an MLC, has read the statement on the welfare schemes for the poor by the Modi government.

“When PM Modi was sworn in as the PM, he said his government will work for those who are marginalised and deprived. And the government did it. It took care of houses, medical facilities, scholarships to the poor students; Start-Up India too was given a boost. Har Ghar Jal movement has been promoted. In Tripura, the government formed policies for tea estate labourers. Ladli Yojana and Suraksha schemes too are running in states," she said.

first published: January 17, 2023, 16:05 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 16:05 IST
