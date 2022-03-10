Shrawasti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Shrawasti seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Vijay Kumar (IND), Neetu Mishra (BSP), Muhammad Ramjan (INC), Mohhamad Aslam Rainee (SP), Ram Feran (BJP), Ahtishamul Haque Khan (PEP), Dayaram Das (RJBVP), Molhu Ram Rajbhar (JAP), Ratnesh (AAP), Rajan Singh (SYP), Rajendra (BSS).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.57%, which is -2.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Feran of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Shrawasti results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.290 Shrawasti (Shravasti) (श्रावस्ती) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Shrawasti district of Uttar Pradesh. Shrawasti is part of Shrawasti Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.99% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 46.74%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,02,390 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,13,839 were male and 1,88,546 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shrawasti in 2019 was: 882 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,51,509 eligible electors, of which 2,03,842 were male,1,76,869 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,36,973 eligible electors, of which 1,85,023 were male, 1,51,950 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shrawasti in 2017 was 74. In 2012, there were 32 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Feran of BJP won in this seat defeating Mohd Ramzan of SP by a margin of 445 which was 0.18% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.86% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Muhammad Ramjan of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Vinod Tripathi of BSP by a margin of 11,205 votes which was 5.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 34.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 290 Shrawasti Assembly segment of the 58. Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Shiromani of BSP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat defeating Daddan Mishra of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shrawasti Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Shrawasti are: Vijay Kumar (IND), Neetu Mishra (BSP), Muhammad Ramjan (INC), Mohhamad Aslam Rainee (SP), Ram Feran (BJP), Ahtishamul Haque Khan (PEP), Dayaram Das (RJBVP), Molhu Ram Rajbhar (JAP), Ratnesh (AAP), Rajan Singh (SYP), Rajendra (BSS).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 60.57%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.51%, while it was 58.45% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shrawasti went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.290 Shrawasti Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 386. In 2012, there were 343 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.290 Shrawasti comprises of the following areas of Shrawasti district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Ekauna Tehsil; Panchayats 1 Acchraurashahpur, 2 Babhanpurwa, 3 Badhni, 4 Bahorwa, 6 Begampur, 10 Chamarpurwa, 11 Dadaura, 12 Damupurwa, 13 Devra, 14 Devraniya, 17 Gauspur, 18 Hardattnagargirant, 19 Imaliyakaranpur, 23 Mahadewa, 25 Manveriyadewan, 27 Rampurbasti, 28 Raniseer, 33 Sitkahna, 36 Tiwarigawan and 37 Trilokpur of 5 Malhipur KC of 1 Bhinga Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Shrawasti constituency, which are: Bhinga, Matera, Bahraich, Payagpur, Mehnaun, Balrampur, Tulsipur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Shrawasti is approximately 821 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shrawasti is: 27°38’24.0"N 81°49’21.7"E.

