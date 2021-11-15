Sidhipet Collector Venkatram Reddy Resigns, Set to Join TRS; Likely to Get MLC Post

In a significant move, Sidhipet Collector Venktram Reddy on Monday resigned from his post. He is all set to join the TRS party fold in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao soon. The TRS leadership is understood to have offered him an MLC post. The government swiftly agreed to his resignation and issued related orders.

Venkatram Reddy has opted for voluntary retirement and sent a letter to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

It may be said here that he was in controversy when he asked the farmers against paddy cultivation as per government directions.

Advertisement

The opposition parties slammed Reddy for touching the feet of the Chief Minister in a recently held meeting at Sidhipet district.

Later, Venkatram Reddy told presspersons that he resigned to the post to work with the KCR government. He heaped praises on the government for coming up with welfare schemes as the entire nation is looking at. He said that people will talk about the schemes for the next 100 years.

Reddy expressed hope that he is expecting to get a call from the Chief Minister and become part of the State development. “I will work as per the Chief Minister’s directions for the welfare of the people and state development," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.