Sidhu Calls Congress Legislative Party Meet on Counting Day: Bid to Foil Division If Numbers Don't Add Up?

Is it mere optics or real fear of poaching? The decision of Navjot Singh Sidhu to convene a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on the day of the counting of votes for the assembly elections has generated buzz in Punjab’s political circles.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu tweeted that the party has called the first CLP meeting of all the elected MLAs at its office in Chandigarh at 5 pm on Thursday.

Advertisement

The development came on a day when he held a meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for the state Ajay Maken and Punjab affairs incharge Harish Choudhary in Chandigarh.

Exit polls have indicated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to unseat the Congress from power in Punjab.

Sources in the Congress said that in case it falls short of the majority mark of 59 in the assembly, there are fears that its MLAs could be poached. “In case we get around 40 seats and there is a hung assembly, we do believe that there will be poaching attempts. So these winning legislators could be moved out," said a source

The party is also trying to reach out to some of its former leaders who contested as independent candidates in the elections after being denied tickets.

Congress leaders admitted that all of this could change if AAP manages to win with a majority, as has been predicted by the exit polls.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.