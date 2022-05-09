Sidhu Praises Punjab CM Mann after Meeting despite AAP's 'Haara Hoya, Nakaara Hoya' Jibe

Contrasting messages emerged from the 50-minute-long meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu at the secretariat on Monday amid intense media glare.

Sidhu, true to his style, termed the meet a “new milestone in Punjab politics where the ruling party and the opposition can work together to rebuild the state". He did not just address the media but tweeted as well.

In contrast, neither Mann nor his ministers spoke much about the meeting. Even off the record, party sources said that not much should be read into it.

Interestingly, barely minutes before the meeting, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar seemed to ridicule Sidhu. “Our CM is such a large-hearted man that he even agreed to meet Sidhu, haara hoya, nakaara hoya aam aadmi (a defeated non-entity), who is not even a minister, MLA, or an MP. Just see the difference… During the Congress and before them in Akali rule, they would not give time to any AAP leader. But our CM doesn’t show any arrogance," said Bhullar.

He even took a dig at Sidhu’s party, referring to the messages emanating from his colleagues. “His party colleagues have come up with vague statements. Some say he sought time from CM, others say CM called Sidhu and still others say that Sidhu approached the Punjab governor, who in turn forwarded Sidhu’s letter to the CM and suggested a meeting between the two. They should at least be consistent when they talk of the meeting," he said.

Contrary to this, Sidhu was all praise for Mann. “Mann has not changed at all after he has become the chief minister. He was humble and listened to my suggestions," said the Congress leader after the meeting.

Interestingly, Sidhu did not let go of a chance to again hit out at the Congress and his party colleagues, when he said that one minister who he wanted to act against those encroaching on government lands was himself guilty of it.

Sources said that given the contrasting signals it seemed highly unlikely that the former state Congress chief was headed towards Arvind Kejriwal’s party amid reports of Congress weighing options of taking disciplinary action against him.

