Sikanderpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Sikanderpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Saddam Hussan (IND), Ziyauddin Rizvi (SP), Brijesh Singh Gat (INC), Sanjay Yadav (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Verma (BSP), Ashok (JAP), Pradeep Kumar (AAP), Shriram Chaudhary (CPIMLL), Dharmendra (IND), Manoj Kumar Chauhan (IND), Mohan (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.36%, which is -0.04% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Yadav of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sikanderpur results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.359 Sikanderpur (सिकंदरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Balia district of Uttar Pradesh. Sikanderpur is part of Salempur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.94%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,19,925 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,75,300 were male and 1,44,625 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sikanderpur in 2019 was: 825 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,92,467 eligible electors, of which 1,57,890 were male,1,28,914 female and 1 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,88,735 eligible electors, of which 1,56,252 were male, 1,32,478 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Sikanderpur in 2017 was 837. In 2012, there were 634 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sanjay Yadav of BJP won in this seat defeating Ziauddin Rizwi of SP by a margin of 23,548 which was 14.3% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.24% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Jiauddin Rijvi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chandrabhushan Rajbhar of BSP by a margin of 28,531 votes which was 17.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.72% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 359 Sikanderpur Assembly segment of the 71. Salempur Lok Sabha constituency. Atul Kumar Singh of BSP won the Salempur Parliament seat defeating Harinarayan of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Salempur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sikanderpur are: Saddam Hussan (IND), Ziyauddin Rizvi (SP), Brijesh Singh Gat (INC), Sanjay Yadav (BJP), Sanjeev Kumar Verma (BSP), Ashok (JAP), Pradeep Kumar (AAP), Shriram Chaudhary (CPIMLL), Dharmendra (IND), Manoj Kumar Chauhan (IND), Mohan (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.36%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 57.4%, while it was 54.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sikanderpur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.359 Sikanderpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 312. In 2012, there were 307 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.359 Sikanderpur comprises of the following areas of Balia district of Uttar Pradesh: 2 Sikanderpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sikanderpur constituency, which are: Salempur, Belthara Road, Rasara, Bansdih. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Siwan district of Bihar..

The total area covered by Sikanderpur is approximately 447 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sikanderpur is: 26°00’23.0"N 84°02’47.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sikanderpur results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.