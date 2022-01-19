Singer, Animal Lover and Aspiring Politician: Who is Aparna Yadav, MSY's 'Chhoti Bahu' & BJP's Latest Recruit?

Samajwadi Party’s patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joining the rival BJP ahead of crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has put the SP in an embarrassing spot. Although this may not lead to any political ramification but the move is being viewed as tit-for-tat after several defectors from the BJP had joined the SP in the past few weeks.

Aparna Yadav, who is married to Mulayam and Sadhna Gupta’s son Prateek, comes from a Thakur-Bisht background, just like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Apart from being an aspiring politician, Aparna is also a trained and qualified classical singer. She has completed her schooling from City Montessori School in Lucknow, and hold a master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from Manchester University, UK.

An animal lover herself, Aparna runs an NGO, ‘B Aware’, which works for animal welfare. She has also been working on issues related to women safety and crimes against women. Though her husband, Prateek Yadav, had no plans of taking the plunge in politics, Aparna made her intent clear in 2017 when she contested the UP assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Aparna had earlier heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on several occasions. She was also provided the Y category security cover by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Amidst the speculations of differences between Aparna’s husband and his elder brother, Akhilesh Yadav, Aparna had shared cordial relations with the females of the family and had many a times posed for a picture with Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav.

According to family sources, Aparna had always said she will do whatever ‘Neta Ji’ (Mulayam Singh) asks her to do.

Earlier, dismissing the news, Akhilesh Yadav had termed it an internal issue and reassured that all was well in the family.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 till March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

