Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is known for his funny tweets, on Tuesday posted an image on the micro-blogging platform with a quirky caption.

“Guess! Is the sofa relaxing with me or am I relaxing with the Sofa? P.S: The Chair besides me is empty because I didn’t accept Anupam Mittal Ji’s offer yet. By the way I am watching Avatar," Along tweeted.

The minister, in his tweet, apparently referred to his marital status and the ongoing banter with Anupam Mittal, the founder of matrimonial website Shaadi.com.

“haha .. nice pun," Mittal responded. Offer still open, he said in another tweet.

Official Twitter handle of Shaadi.com also jumped in the conversation and wrote, “Happy to help 👀 then she won’t be so-far."

Along, who is also Nagaland BJP President, got over 200 lakh views on his tweet.

“Anupam Mittal come-up with a better deal until then sir ji is out," a person wrote on Twitter.

In December last year, Mittal commented on Along’s photo with a pup and said, “Both are super-cute but photo incomplete lag rahi hai. kuch help karoon?"

To which, the minister responded, “Please tell me how many Naga Girls are on board."

The Shaadi.com founder dragged the conversation further and said, “Why just Naga girls? Aap toh poore desh ki ladkiyan ko pyare ho. Mummy ko manwana mera kaam."

The minister said if Shaadi.com sponsors the entire event, he is ready to take the risk.

Last year when he discovered that people have been looking for his wife on Google, he posted an image and wrote, “Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!"

Along had earlier said that he would get married after actor Salman Khan ties the knot.

