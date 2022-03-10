Sirathu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Sirathu seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 18 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP), Dr. Pallavi Patel (SP), Munsab Ali (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Dhiraj Kumar (BJMP), Rajendra Sonkar (Panna Bhai) (LKD), Rajesh Kumar (SHS), Vijay Kumar (SKPA), Vishnu Kumar (AAP), Shatrujeet Pal (RSP), Sher Mohammad (AIMIM), Sanjiv Kumar Panda (RUPA), Gyan Singh (SDU), Arvind Singh (IND), Chheddu (IND), Jeetendra Kumar (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Virendra Kumar Sahu (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 59.85%, which is 3.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sheetla Prasad of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sirathu results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.251 Sirathu (सिराथू) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. Sirathu is part of Kaushambi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,62,114 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,94,367 were male and 1,67,732 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sirathu in 2019 was: 863 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,41,579 eligible electors, of which 1,90,157 were male,1,60,540 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,25,109 eligible electors, of which 1,80,037 were male, 1,45,072 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sirathu in 2017 was 737. In 2012, there were 234 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Sheetla Prasad of BJP won in this seat defeating Vachaspati of SP by a margin of 26,203 which was 13.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.07% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Keshav Prasad of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Anand Mohan of BSP by a margin of 9,863 votes which was 5.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 251 Sirathu Assembly segment of the 50. Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency. Vinod Kumar Sonkar of BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat defeating Indrajeet Saroj of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kaushambi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 18 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 24 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sirathu are: Keshav Prasad Maurya (BJP), Dr. Pallavi Patel (SP), Munsab Ali (BSP), Seema Devi (INC), Dhiraj Kumar (BJMP), Rajendra Sonkar (Panna Bhai) (LKD), Rajesh Kumar (SHS), Vijay Kumar (SKPA), Vishnu Kumar (AAP), Shatrujeet Pal (RSP), Sher Mohammad (AIMIM), Sanjiv Kumar Panda (RUPA), Gyan Singh (SDU), Arvind Singh (IND), Chheddu (IND), Jeetendra Kumar (IND), Pradeep Kumar (IND), Virendra Kumar Sahu (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 59.85%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 55.94%, while it was 58.88% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sirathu went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.251 Sirathu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 362. In 2012, there were 316 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.251 Sirathu comprises of the following areas of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh: Sirathu Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sirathu constituency, which are: Khaga, Husainganj, Babaganj, Kunda, Chail, Manjhanpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sirathu is approximately 576 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sirathu is: 25°38’19.0"N 81°20’37.7"E.

