Sishamau Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Sishamau seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Haji Irfan Solanki (SP), Rajnish Tiwari (BSP), Salil Vishnoi (BJP), Hajee Suhel Ahamad (INC), Shrimati Madhuri (BP), Laddan (LKD), Sunil Babu (AAP), Alok Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.88%, which is 0.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hazi Irfan Solanki of SP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sishamau results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.213 Sishamau (शीशमऊ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Sishamau is part of Kanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 359071 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,96,298 were male and 1,62,749 female and 24 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sishamau in 2019 was: 829 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,38,464 eligible electors, of which 1,49,543 were male,1,22,746 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,847 eligible electors, of which 1,42,643 were male, 1,15,200 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Sishamau in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 45 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hazi Irfan Solanki of SP won in this seat defeating Suresh Awasthi of BJP by a margin of 5,826 which was 3.78% of the total votes cast for the seat. SP had a vote share of 47.35% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Haji Irfan Solanki of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hanuman Swarup Mishra of BJP by a margin of 19,663 votes which was 14.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 42.17% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 213 Sishamau Assembly segment of the 43. Kanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Satyadev Pachauri of BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat defeating Sriprakash Jaiswal of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kanpur Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sishamau are: Haji Irfan Solanki (SP), Rajnish Tiwari (BSP), Salil Vishnoi (BJP), Hajee Suhel Ahamad (INC), Shrimati Madhuri (BP), Laddan (LKD), Sunil Babu (AAP), Alok Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.88%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.65%, while it was 51.97% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sishamau went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.213 Sishamau Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 253. In 2012, there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.213 Sishamau comprises of the following areas of Kanpur Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward Nos. 2, 4, 10, 13, 15, 16, 18, 28, 34, 39, 43, 46, 51, 57, 63, 64, 79, 88, 95, 98 and 103 in Kanpur (Municipal Corporation) of 2 Kanpur Sadar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sishamau constituency, which are: Unnao, Kalyanpur, Govindnagar, Arya Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sishamau is approximately 5 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sishamau is: 26°28’09.8"N 80°20’00.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sishamau results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.