'Sisodia Accused No 1, Kejriwal Kingpin': BJP Attacks AAP over 'Liquor Scam', Calls it 'Revdi' and 'Bevdi' Govt

Union Minister Anurag Thakur took a dig at the Aam Aadmi government in Delhi for the alleged corruption related to the excise police and called it a government of ‘revdi’ (freebies) and ‘bevdi’ (drunk).

He also said that Manish Sisodia is rattled after the CBI raid and called him “Accused No 1" and CM Arvind Kejriwal as “Kingpin" of the “liquor scam".

“Manish Ji, if your liquor policy was right, why did you take it back? It’s like ‘chor ki daadhi mei tinka’… Why is there a soft corner for liquor businessmen? I challenge Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer me within 24 hours," Anurag Thakur questioned the AAP government during a press conference in Delhi. Thakur said the AAP should not try to divert attention from the excise scam by raising other issues as its “real face has been unmasked".

He alleged that the AAP is trying to hide excise “scam" and took a dig at Sisodia, calling him “Money Shh" as he “makes money and maintains silence".

“Today’s press conference clearly showed how the colour on his face was gone after his scam. He couldn’t even answer any questions," the union minister said.

Thakur’s statements comes hours after Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addressed a press conference and discarded the allegations of alleged scam. He says that Delhi’s excise policy was the best in the country and said that the centre is trying to stop Kejriwal from working.

He also challenged Arvind Kejriwal to come in front of the nation and answer him within 24 hours. Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has invited Anurag Thakur to AAP office for a debate.

The CBI on Friday morning carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna apart from 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the alleged corruption in implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

