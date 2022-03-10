Sitapur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP leading at 9 AM.

Live election results updates of Sitapur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Khurshid Ansari (BSP), Rakesh Rathour (BJP), Radhey Shyam Jaiswal (SP), Shamina Shafiq (INC), Anand Jaiswal (AAP), Dr. Babu Ram Gautam (AIPFR), Ramshankar (SDU), Satyendra Kumar (BSS), Azaan (IND), Dinesh Kumar Jaiswal (IND), Pankaj Mishra (IND), Rakesh (IND), Rupendra Kumar (IND), Saket Mishra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.98%, which is -3.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rakesh Rathore of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sitapur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.146 Sitapur (सीतापुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sitapur is part of Sitapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.82% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 318315 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,557 were male and 1,48,732 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sitapur in 2019 was: 877 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,086 eligible electors, of which 2,00,734 were male,1,78,084 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,42,103 eligible electors, of which 1,85,713 were male, 1,56,374 female and 16 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sitapur in 2017 was 50. In 2012, there were 164 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Rakesh Rathore of BJP won in this seat defeating Radhey Shyam Jaiswal of SP by a margin of 24,839 which was 10.61% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.21% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Radheyshyam Jaiswal of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ayub Khan of BSP by a margin of 10,298 votes which was 5.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 146 Sitapur Assembly segment of the 30. Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 19 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sitapur are: Khurshid Ansari (BSP), Rakesh Rathour (BJP), Radhey Shyam Jaiswal (SP), Shamina Shafiq (INC), Anand Jaiswal (AAP), Dr. Babu Ram Gautam (AIPFR), Ramshankar (SDU), Satyendra Kumar (BSS), Azaan (IND), Dinesh Kumar Jaiswal (IND), Pankaj Mishra (IND), Rakesh (IND), Rupendra Kumar (IND), Saket Mishra (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.98%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.83%, while it was 57.53% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sitapur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.146 Sitapur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 399. In 2012, there were 362 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.146 Sitapur comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: Panchayats 20 Neriklan, 21 Tikawapara, 22 Ramnagar, 23 Khagesiamau, 24 Sitapur, 25 Akoiya, 26 Raseora, 27 Rahimabad, 28 Sahsapur, 29 Alam Nagar, 30 Kanawakhera, 31 Parsehara, 32 Majlispur, 33 Ramkoat, 34 Jawahirpur of 2 Sitapur (Sadar) KC, Panchayats 59 Khairabad, 60 Asodhar, 61 Gangapur Ulfatrai, 62 Pakaria, 63 Suhetara, 66 Bhemari, 67 Husainpur Kaimhara, 68 Makhuwapur, 69 Sultanpur Kamaicha, 70 Tappa Khajuria, 71 Paharpur, 72 Asharafpur, 73 Dahelia Srirang, 74 Akbarganj, 75 Bhadiyasi, 77 Bhagautipur of 4 Khairabad KC, Panchayats 43 Kachnar, 50 Rampur Bhuda, 53 Hempur of 3 Aliya KC, Sitapur Municipal Board and Khairabad Municipal Board of 2 Sitapur Tehsil (Sadar).

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sitapur constituency, which are: Biswan, Sidhauli, Misrikh, Maholi, Hargaon, Laharpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sitapur is approximately 274 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sitapur is: 27°31’08.4"N 80°43’06.2"E.

