Slain Gangster's Sis-in-law Files Nomination from Congress for UP Polls

Sister-in-law of slain gangster Amar Dubey on Tuesday filed her nomination papers from Kalyanpur assembly constituency as a Congress nominee for the coming UP elections. Neha Tiwari, the Congress candidate, is sister of Khushi Dubey, whose husband Amar Dubey was gunned down in an encounter with UP Police.

Amar Dubey was an associate of gangster Vikas Dubey who had led the ambush that killed eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village in July 2020. Vikas Dubey and Amar Dubey were killed in separate encounters.

The Congress had earlier announced that Khushi Dubey’s mother Gayatri Tiwari will contest from the Kalyanpur assembly seat, but it later chose Neha Tiwari in her place. Gayatri also reportedly refused to contest the assembly elections from Kalyanpur. Interacting with media, Neha said the Congress has promised to stand with her, help her family, and get Khushi, who is in prison, get bail.

A Congress spokesman in Lucknow alleged that Gayatri Tiwari’s name was deleted from the voters list at the last minute even though she has been casting her vote for the past several elections. Since her name was not included despite continued efforts, the party decided to give ticket to Neha Tiwari, he said.

Congress sources said opposition parties have raised voices against Khushi Dubey without thinking as to how a woman, who came to her in-laws’ house just two days ago, could be involved in a crime committed by her husband. Khushi Dubey’s mother met Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra a few days ago.

The Congress has decided to give 40 per cent tickets to women in the UP Polls.

