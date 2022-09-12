Smriti Irani Attacks Rahul Gandhi for ‘Ignoring’ Swami Vivekananda; Cong Busts Her ‘Lies’ With Video

The Congress on Monday accused Union Minister Smriti Irani of spreading lies about Rahul Gandhi not paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Vivekananda Rock Memorial while launching his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari last week.

Nitin Agarwal, National Coordinator, Socia Media and Digital Communications of Congress, called her “silly soul" who is a “serial spreader" of “lies and propaganda". He tweeted a side-by-side video clips of Irani’s remarks at Rahul Gandhi and the former Congress chief paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

The video has gone viral on social media. Several Congress leaders shared the video and called out Irani for her “lies".

Irani alleged that Rahul Gandhi ignored Swami Vivekananda. In the video, Irani said: “Today I want to ask the Congress party, if you are embarking on a ‘yatra’ from Kanyakumari to unify India, at least don’t be so shameless as to have ignored Swami Vivekananda. But it seems such a gesture (to honour Vivekananda) is not acceptable to Rahul Gandhi."

However, the Wayanad MP visited Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra launch.

Attacking Irani, Congress MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, “Madam Smriti Irani please see the truth and then speak.. You’re a Hon’ble Union Minister Please keep some dignity for it. #BharatJodoYatra"

“What a silly thing to do! God bless Silly Souls," Congress leader Pawan Khera remarked on Twitter.

During ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi will walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over the course of 150 days. This is one of the party’s massive community outreach programs in recent decades. The 3,500 km long padyatra will pass through 12 States and two Union Territories including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir in about five months.

