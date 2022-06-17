Some Political Parties 'Misleading' Youths on Agnipath Scheme, Says Union Minister Tomar

As violent protests against the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme rocked several states, Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said some political parties were trying to "mislead" youths over the issue and stated that the new plan will make the country's human resources skillful. He said the scheme was a major reform in the recruitment process in defence forces which has been implemented after 75 years of Independence.

Agnipath scheme is a long-term plan to make the country's human resources skillful. Youths should understand this, Tomar told reporters here. The Union agriculture minister was in Gwalior to take part in a programme.

Under the Agnipath scheme, every year 46,000 youths will be inducted into the armed forces for training and among them, those who want to continue in the service can exercise that option, while other job avenues will be available in other sectors too, Tomar said. He said, No path (for the recruitment in the armed forces) has been closed. Unnecessarily some political parties and persons were trying to mislead the people.

The BJP leader did not name any party. Tomar said when Agniveers (as the recruits under the scheme are called) return after successfully completing four years of training, they will be like a "diamond" and will be offered jobs in every sector.

Unveiling the ambitious scheme on Tuesday, the government said youths between the ages of 17 and-a-half and 21 years (upper age limit increased to 23 years for 2022 recruitment process) would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The new scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy, and Air Force was projected by the government as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to enhance the youthful profile of the three services. However, the scheme has invited criticism from opposition leaders who have maintained it would adversely impact the functioning of the armed forces.

However, defence job aspirants are not happy with the short-term recruitment scheme which comes without pension benefits and they have been protesting for the last few days in several states across the country.

