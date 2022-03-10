Someshwar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Someshwar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 8 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Dinesh Chandra (PPOID), Govind Lal (IND), Balwant Arya (SP), Rajendra Lal (INC), Rekha Arya (BJP), Kiran Arya (UKPP), Harish Chandra (AAP), Madhubala (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.25%, which is 2.37% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rekha Arya of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Someshwar results.

Advertisement

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.51 Someshwar (सोमेश्वर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Someshwar is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.69% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 87,411 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 44,732 were male and 42,679 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Someshwar in 2022 is: 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 85,597 eligible electors, of which 43,851 were male,41,746 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 75,643 eligible electors, of which 38,295 were male, 37,348 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Someshwar in 2017 was 1,031. In 2012, there were 1,166 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Rekha Arya of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajendra Barakoti of INC by a margin of 710 which was 1.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.47% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ajay Tamta of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Rekha Arya of IND by a margin of 2,691 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.64% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 51 Someshwar Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Someshwar are: Dinesh Chandra (PPOID), Govind Lal (IND), Balwant Arya (SP), Rajendra Lal (INC), Rekha Arya (BJP), Kiran Arya (UKPP), Harish Chandra (AAP), Madhubala (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

Advertisement

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.25%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.88%, while it was 57.96% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Someshwar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.51 Someshwar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 139. In 2012, there were 126 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.51 Someshwar comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: 6-Someshwar Tehsil; Panchayats 4-Chaukuni, 5-Dugaurha, 6-Pankhura, 7-Suri, 8-Garshari, 9-Shaharo, 10-Kunwali, 11-Naini, 12-Riyuni, 13-Malli Riyuni and 14-Dida of 1-Ranikhet KC of 2-Ranikhet Tehsil; Panchayats 3-Daulaghat, 4-Khauri, 5-Govindpur, 6-Katarmal, 7-Kwerali, 8- Kathpuriya and 9-Shitalakhet of 1-Hawalbagh KC of 3-Almora Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Someshwar constituency, which are: Bageshwar, Almora, Nainital, Ranikhet, Dwarahat. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Someshwar is approximately 514 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Someshwar is: 29°43’00.5"N 79°34’36.8"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Someshwar results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.