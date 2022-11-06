Son Fact: BJP Retains Dhamnagar in Bypoll, Party Calls it 'Victory of Democracy'; BJD Says 'Expected'​

Defeating the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained Odisha’s Dhamnagar assembly seat. The results of the bypoll were announced on Sunday. The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi on September 19.

The BJP’s Suryabanshi Suraj, the son of the late MLA Sethi, won against Abanti Das (BJD) by a margin of 9,881 votes. Suraj was leading the trend till the end of 18 rounds.

While Suraj bagged 80,351 votes, Das polled 70,470 votes. BJD rebel and independent candidate Rajendra Das got 8,153 votes. Congress candidate Baba Harekrushna Sethi got 3,561 votes.

Another independent candidate Pabitra Mohan Das bagged 497 votes, while 650 persons voted for NOTA.

‘VICTORY OF JUSTICE’

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Suraj.

“The BJP’s victory is the victory of justice and democracy. I express my gratitude to the people of Dhamnagar for reposing their faith on BJP, for honouring the legacy of late Bishnu Sethi and for blessing Suryavanshi Suraj, The election of BJP candidate symbolises the victory of women and youths of the constituency. It reflects the love of the people towards former MLA late Bishnu Sethi. It also projects the voter’s trust and belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulated the party workers for their efforts to ensure the victory," he tweeted.

“It is the result of voters’ blessing, love and affection of people of Dhamanagar. It will be a challenge for us. I will try my level best to fulfill the expectations of people," said Suraj.

RECORD-BREAKER

The BJD had set a record by winning all five by-elections — Pipili, Brajrajnagar, Balasore Sadar, Tirtol and Bijepur — since the 2019 twin polls.

BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik accepted the public mandate.

Pattnaik said: “We have lost very few bypolls. I have always respected the verdict of public. MLA Bisnu Sethi died recently and he was quite popular. The BJP held the seat for a number of years. His son was given the ticket. It was expected that they would win."

WHAT THE WIN MEANS

Sunil Bansal was made the state BJP in-charge. Repeated visits of senior national leaders of the BJP gave a boost to the morale of state BJP workers. National leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and several Union ministers visited Odisha recently.

The win is expected to energise the party workers for the upcoming Padamapur bypolls and 2024 general elections.

With inputs from Dusmant Behera, Satyajit Senapati and Tapan Swain

