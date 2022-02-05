Son of Farmer Killed in Lakhimpur Violence Says Will Contest Next LS Poll Against Teni

The son of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident allegedly involving Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son says he has declined the offer of the SP and the Congress to contest in the assembly polls and instead has asked them to field him in the 2024 Parliamentary election against the minister himself.

Jagdeep Singh is the eldest son of Nachhatar Singh, one of the eight people who were allegedly mowed down in the district during a farmer demonstration. Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been declared the main accused in the chargesheet filed by Special Investigation (SIT) in the incident that took place on October 3 last year.

Mishra is currently in jail in connection with the matter. In the incident that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death under the wheels of a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister.

Four others, including a journalist, were also killed when the convoy ran over a group of farmers demonstrating against the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Teni's native place for a programme. Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Namdar Purwa village, told .

