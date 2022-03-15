In Post-Poll Purge, Sonia Gandhi Asks Five State Congress Presidents to Resign

After the party’s poor performance in recently concluded five state assembly elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur to tender resignations in order to facilitate the reorganization of the state unit’s top post.

Uttarakhand Congress Chief Ganesh Godiyal and Goa Congress Chief Girish Chodankar have already resigned from the post taking moral responsibility for the defeat, while Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Manipur Congress Chief Nameirakpam Loken Singh are expected to resign from any time now over the poor performance of the party in the polls.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganization of PCCs."

This comes after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) chaired by Sonia Gandhi was held on Sunday to introspect the Congress’s crushing defeat in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur. In the almost five-hour-long meeting, the CWC members had urged Sonia Gandhi to continue to lead and initiate changes required to strengthen the party.

In the CWC meeting, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised the demand of fixing the responsibilities.

There is simmering tension within the Congress after the poll disaster and in-party dissenters, called the Group of 23 leaders (G-23), are clearly miffed with the style of functioning of the grand old party leadership.

The most prominent among the G23 leaders, Kapil Sibal, has said that Gandhis should step aside and give some other leader a chance to lead the party. “Leadership is in cuckoo land I want a ‘Sab ki Congress’. Some want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’," Sibal told the Indian Express in an interview.

Since the poll debacle of 2014, the Congress has lost elections continuously except on a few occasions, he said, and added that “the CWC has reposed faith in the party leadership but those outside the CWC feel otherwise as many have left the party and new leaders should be given a chance to lead the party".

Sibal is one of the signatories of the letter written to Sonia Gandhi for bringing reforms within the party.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sonia Gandhi, who took over the reins of the party again as interim president, had also offered to quit in August 2020 after strong criticism by a section of leaders, referred to as G-23, but the CWC had urged her to continue.

