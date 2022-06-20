Sonia Gandhi Discharged from Hospital, Advised Rest; Faces Money Laundering Probe

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday and advised to take rest at home. The leader had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 2 and was recuperating at the facility since June 12 owing to post-Covid issues.

The news was tweeted by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, who said: “Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home."

Advertisement

Like the party’s senior leader Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, too, is facing the National Heral money laundering probe and has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 under a fresh summons. The 75-year-old leader was scheduled to appear before the central agency on June 8 but had sought more time due to her Covid-related illness.

Ramesh had earlier said Sonia Gandhi had been hospitalised after profuse bleeding from the nose after a Covid infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15, he said. “A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," he had said on June 17.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.