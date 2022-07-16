Sonia Gandhi 'Driving Force' Behind Implicating Modi in 2002 Riots, Alleges BJP as SIT, ED Eye Cong Prez

The BJP has hit out at interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi, calling her the “real driving force" behind “implicating" Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots through activist Teesta Setalvad. This comes a week before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is to question Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case after questioning her son Rahul Gandhi in it.

The matter is now set to rock the Parliament Session beginning Monday, with both the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Gujarat and the ED putting Sonia Gandhi under the scanner.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in Delhi on Saturday said it was Sonia Gandhi who gave a cheque which was delivered by late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to Teesta Setalvad. Ahmed Patel was the closest aide of Sonia Gandhi as her advisor. The SIT has alleged that Rs 30 lakh was paid to Setalvad to defame Modi. Patra also said Setalvad was made member of the National Advisory Council and given a Padma award on Sonia Gandhi’s behest.

Congress has rubbished the said allegations.

The SIT probe against Setalvad is in line with the contents of the FIR registered in the matter that said “the FIR may be kindly registered for finding out the behind the scene conspiracy and financial and other benefits, inducements for commission of serious offenses in collusion with other individuals, entities and organizations". The SIT has since spoken to various witnesses and questioned Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar in the matter after arresting them.

A senior BJP leader said the “behind the scene conspiracy leads right up to the door of Sonia Gandhi and the party will expose it, along with the financial and other inducements which were offered."

Patra, in his press conference, said the SIT probe had revealed shocking details and the conspirators working with two objectives of destabilising the Gujarat government and framing innocents.

