Sonia Gandhi's ED Appearance Updates: Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Detained as Cong Protests Across India; Sonia at Agency HQ with Priyanka

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, has left for the ED Headquarters with daughter Priyanka Gandhi. Upon her appearance, the Opposition party has planned a series of protests or ‘Satyagrahas’ across states today.

Major updates:

• Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have been detained amid the Congress protests.

• Sonia, Priyanka, leave for ED office:

Advertisement

• Priyanka Gandhi is set to accompany Sonia for her questioning at the ED office due to the leader’s ill health. Priyanka had earlier requested the agency to be present in the room while Sonia is being questioned, but the ED has denied that particular request, saying that Priyanka will be in a separate room while the Congress president is being questioned.

• Congress MPs protest in Parliament against the Central government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Advertisement

• Delhi Police has set up barricades outside AICC headquarters in New Delhi where senior Congress leaders and party lawmakers will gather to protest. The Congress lawmakers are also scheduled to hold a meeting at Congress Parliament Party office at 10:45 am. Check out routes to avoid in view of the protest

Advertisement

• The Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi government for “misusing" probe agencies against opposition leaders and staged protests against the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the ED action of calling Sonia Gandhi for questioning, and said the probe agency should first hold a press conference to spell out under what charges she is being probed. “I condemn the ED action of calling Sonia Gandhi for questioning," he told reporters at a press conference. “The ED should have gone to her residence to take her responses to their questions," he said, citing past precedents, adding that this is being done to harass her.

• The Congress had earlier held a series of protests upon Rahul Gandhi’s ED appearance as well, which had led to the arrest of some workers. Sonia will be questioned by a team of joint director level official including a woman. According to reports, she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning. Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed on her request as she was not well. As per the sources, the ED would ask Sonia Gandhi about her role in the deal between Young India (YI) and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.