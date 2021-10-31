Sonowal Visits Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, Reviews Progress of Sea Trials

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday conducted an onboard visit to indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant off the Kerala coast and reviewed the progress of its sea trials, the Navy said. The ship had on October 24 sailed out for the second set of sea trials, the statement said. After witnessing the second sea trials, the minister impressed upon the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) to ensure timely delivery of the ship in April 2022 so that it can be commissioned by August 2022 to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, it mentioned.

During the second phase, detailed trials and testing of propulsion machinery, electrical and electronics suites, deck machinery, lifesaving appliances and ship systems are being done, it said. “Progress of sea trials of Vikrant was reviewed by Honourable Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways during onboard visit at sea on October 31," the Navy said. The maiden sea trials of the ship was successfully undertaken in August this year. During the maiden sea trials, the ship’s performance, including hull, main propulsion and auxiliary equipment was satisfactory, the Navy said. Vikrant has been designed by Indian Navy’s Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and is being built by the CSL, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. “With the delivery of Vikrant, India would join a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft careier, which will be a real testimony to the ‘Make in India’ thrust of GoI," the Navy said.

