Why a 12-year-old’s Plea to CM Nitish Kumar in Viral Video Turned into A Political Tussle in Bihar

A 12-year-old boy is the latest sensation in Bihar politics. After a video of Sonu Kumar went viral on social media demanding education from the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, political leaders from across parties have lined up at the student’s home.

In the video, Kumar, a resident of the Kalyan Bigha village in Nalanda district said, “Sir humko parhne ke liye himmat dijiye. Humko guardian nahi parhne dete hai. Sir, please give me some encouragement for my studies. My parents don’t allow me to study."

Nitish Kumar is seen as addressing to the demands of the kid and calls an official to look into the matter. Interestingly, Nalanda district is also the native district of the chief minister.

“I demand that I should be provided education. There’s no proper education in government schools… My father drinks alcohol and toddy, the entire money goes for his alcohol," Sonu told reporters after the interaction with Kumar.

He also claimed that he gives tuitions to earn an income. However, his father Ranvijay Yadav, a milk vendor, takes away his income too.

He further said that he tried meeting Nitish Kumar during his earlier rallies, but couldn’t interact him in the past. He added during this meeting, the CM assured him of admission at a school.

However, Sonu’s allegation addressed two major concerns in the state- liquor ban and dismal state of education. Liquor ban has been one of the flagship programmes of Nitish Kumar, who earlier promised strict enforcement of ban on alcohol in the interest of ‘social values’ and preventing domestic fight. The opposition has been claiming that the ban hasn’t been strictly enforced and liquor is sold illegally at exorbitant prices.

Secondly, the educational infrastructure has been an infamous issue in the state and has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The latest allegation adds to the dire state of education in Bihar.

Within days after the video got viral, Sonu Kumar has been seen hosting political figures from the state.

Former deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi met Sonu Kumar and promised admission in Navoday School. He also promised Rs 2,000 monthly stipend to Sonu till he passes matriculation exam. Sushil Modi, veteran BJP leader, has been an ally of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in the state government.

‘Won’t work under you’

Tej Pratap Yadav, RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, also had a conversation on a video call with Sonu Kumar. However, it was embarrassing moment for Yadav after Sonu gave him a blatant response over his request.

Tej Pratap asked Sonu whether he would become a doctor or an engineer. Sonu responded that he would become an IAS, to which Tej Pratap said, “When I will come under the government, you would work under me as an IAS." Sonu was quick to retort and said, “Sir I cannot work under somebody." Media reports claimed that Tej Pratap immediately disconnected the call after this reply.

JAP leader Pappu Yadav, who was in the limelight for his relief work during Covid-19, also reached Sonu’s home and gave him Rs 50,000 and promised a lifetime help to the student.

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood also promised complete education and hostel arrangement for the kid at a school in Patna.

