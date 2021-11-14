Sonu Sood's Sister to Contest Punjab Polls, Announces Actor; No Details on Party Yet

Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood will contest the Punjab assembly elections, the Bollywood actor declared on Sunday. However, there was no announcement on the party she would be joining.

“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled," Sood said at a press conference at his home in Moga. He explained that it is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, “it is more about ideologies not casual meetings."

When asked about the party Malvika would be joining, the Bollywood actor said, “We will reveal at right time about the party." Sood’s sister recently met with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and is “open to meeting other political leaders, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal."

Advertisement

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.