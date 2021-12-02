SP, BSP Did Not Raise Public Issues, Says Priyanka Gandhi at Moradabad rally

The All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party at a ‘Pratigya’ rally organised in Moradabad on Thursday. The Congress leader said people should reject issues related to caste and religion and should vote instead on the development issues. Priyanka not just attacked BJP but also criticised Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for not raising the issues related to the people.

“People should hold those politicians accountable who do not care about their suffering, but dream of getting power by raising the flag of caste or religion at the time of elections. Congress is busy giving strength to half the population, which will clean caste, religion and mafia culture from politics. Only when the people start demanding accountability from those who rule, their welfare will be there. Parties like SP and BSP never fight on public issues. In Uttar Pradesh, only the Congress has fought the people’s fight," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The AICC General Secretary started her speech by referring to Moradabad as her ‘Sasural’ (in-laws’ house). “After the Partition, my in-laws settled in this city and with the help of the people they started a new life, made the future of their children. Then the brass of Moradabad and its talent used to be known in the whole world because the Congress government used to help the exporters and artisans here. But due to the policies of the BJP government, Moradabad, which used to have a business of Rs 8,000 crores, is doing business worth only Rs 2,000 crores in the last few years. The livelihood of three lakh artisans here has ended. After the time of demonetisation, people were ruined. GST broke the back of traders. The BJP government changed the brass city into ‘Andher Nagri’ (city of darkness) where there is a ‘Chaupat’ (failed) king," said Priyanka.

Attacking the ruling BJP government, the Congress leader said, “As long as people do not talk about development, the politics of religion and caste will continue. Until people do not seek answers from the government on the issues of roads, employment and health of their villages, they will be trapped in this type of politics. Today there is a rule of crime and mafia everywhere in UP. People have to change this situation."

“The BJP government is not paying the sugarcane farmers’ dues of Rs 4,000 crores, but during the Corona period, Modiji bought an aeroplane worth Rs 8,000 crores for himself. Today farmers in UP are dying in the line of fertiliser but the government is not worried."

She also targeted the politics of SP and BSP, saying, “The hooliganism under the SP rule and the loot done under the BSP rule cannot be forgotten. If BJP does politics of religion, then they want to come to power with the help of caste politics."

Raising questions on the Samajwadi Party’s slogan, “Aa rahe hai Akhilesh". Priyanka said, “Where was Akhilesh when the CAA-NRC movement was going on, or when the youth was shot by the police in Bijnor? Where was Akhilesh when 18,000 Congress workers were in jail, party president Ajay Lalluji was in jail? Where were the BSP leaders when Dalits were murdered and raped in Hathras and Phaphamau, why did they not raise their voices? Because everyone thinks that their politics has nothing to do with the suffering of the people. They think that they will take votes in the name of caste and sect. People have to change this way of thinking. The martyrdom of farmers has made this country. Our ancestors fought for freedom. There is no war that is won without fighting. Be aware of those who raise unnecessary issues and cast your vote wisely."

