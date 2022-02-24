SP, BSP Would Have Sold Covid-19 Vaccines in Black Market: Yogi Adityanath

Amidst the ongoing UP elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again hit out at Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party accusing them of corruption.

Addressing a gathering in the Ramnagar area of Barabanki on Thursday, the CM said that if the Samajwadi Party or BSP was in power in the state, the Covid-19 vaccines would have been sold in black in the market. “If SP or BSP government would have been there, then the Covid vaccines would have been sold in black in the market, and the poor people would not have gotten the vaccines. The third wave came and it went, and not many were affected by it. Big rallies are being held, yet the Covid cases have come down drastically. "

Alleging that the state was in turmoil during the tenure of the previous parties the CM said, “You all know how the previous governments used to play with faith. Riots took place and curfews were imposed during festivals. Today there are now riots and no curfew-like situation in the state."

He added that earlier money, which was meant for the development of the state, used to go to the people, who were good friends with those holding positions in the parties. “Earlier medical colleges were not built, there were potholes on the roads, whenever there were job vacancies, then the uncle and the nephew (close aides of SP and BSP) used to collect money," he said lashing out at SP and BSP.

Promising to provide better infrastructure in the state, the CM said, “We will give free scooty to girls, free electricity to farmers, build express highways and colleges. You need to decide what kind of government you want. The one which causes riots or the one which frees you from them and works for the welfare of the poor."

Yogi further said, “Under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, daughters are being given Rs 15,000 which will be increased to Rs 25,000 and the amount given for their marriage will be increased from Rs 51,000 to Rs 1 lakh. If our government is formed, two crore youth will be given tablets. BJP has taken a pledge to provide scooty to college-going daughters and free transport facility for women above 60 years of age."

It is pertinent to note that in 2017, the Ramnagar assembly of Barabanki district was won by BJP candidate Sharad Awasthi after he defeated SP candidate Arvind Singh Gope with a margin of 22727 votes. This time, BJP’s Sharad Kumar Awasthi is fighting SP’s Minister Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai for the seat. Congress has fielded Gyanesh Shukla and BSP has fielded Ram Kishor Shukla.

