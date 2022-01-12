SP Calls Key Meeting of All Allies, Likely to Discuss Seat Sharing Ahead of UP Polls 2022

Samajwadi Party has called a key meeting of its allies ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Wednesday. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, JP (S) Chief Sanjay Chauhan, and PSPL Chief Shivpal Yadav will participate in the key meeting, and seat-sharing is likely to be discussed.

The meeting has been called a day after BJP minister Swami Prasad Maurya along with three more MLA had tendered their resignations. All of them are expected to join SP on January 14. Sources revealed that many more BJP MLAs may beeline to join SP ahead of 2022 UP polls.

Swami Prasad Maurya’s resignation is being seen as a big blow to the incumbent BJP. Maurya alleged that he was “uncomfortable" in the party as OBCs, Dalits and the youth were being neglected.

“You will see my resignation’s impact when the results of 2022 polls come. There are not just three, but dozens of MLAs who will leave BJP," Maurya told the media. Maurya is considered a big OBC face of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

Following his resignation, Yadav tweeted a picture of him with Maurya and wrote, “We welcome all the respected leaders who fought for social equality to SP. His workers and supporters will get full respect in SP. There will be a socialist revolution in 2022."

The switchover of Maurya from BJP to SP is being seen as a part of SP’s strategy to consolidate Non-Yadav OBC voters on its side ahead of the assembly polls.

