SP Chief Akhilesh Sings Another Tune: 'Will Play Samajwadi Issues On Loudspeakers in UP'

Amid the ongoing controversy, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that party workers will inform people about “real issues" such as inflation, unemployment, law and order through loudspeakers.

The SP chief tweeted a video of SP workers from Varanasi who played the song ‘Mehengai Dayan’ from the movie Peepli Live on a loudspeaker installed on the terrace.

In his tweet, Yadav wrote: “We will play Samajwadi issues on loudspeakers and will raise our voice against inflation, unemployment and law and order."

Yadav also tweeted a 2 minute 20 second video of an SP worker Ravikant Vishwakarma, in which he could be seen saying: “The main issue in the country today is inflation, joblessness, education, health and safety. The azaan and aarti played on loudspeakers are not the issue; some people are trying to deviate from the core problems. But Samajwadi people like us will always raise questions. I have put up a loudspeaker on my terrace and will keep reminding people in my vicinity about the real issue through the mehengai song."

Advertisement

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over health infrastructure in the state. In a statement, the SP chief said: “The health services in Uttar Pradesh have collapsed. During the time of the BJP government, the people were left at God’s mercy during the Corona crisis. Even today, there is no sign of improvement. The poor are dying due to lack of treatment. The situation is getting worse during summer."

Advertisement

“The patients are suffering due to lack of medicines in a government hospital in Deoria, while in Kannauj, patients are crying for drinking water. Not a single unit of negative blood group is left in the blood bank of the district hospital of Kannauj. Patients have to travel long distances from Kanpur and Lucknow for blood. The treatment is being interrupted due to shortage of anesthetists in Siddharth Nagar," stated the SP chief.

Advertisement

Yadav alleged patients’ tests are also stalled in Agra Medical College. “Despite all instructions in the capital Lucknow, there is not much improvement . At some places, patients are not getting stretchers and wheelchairs, while in others, doctors are not available. Many patients have died on stretchers," he claimed.

The SP chief said, “The truth is the BJP government is friendly only to a few capitalists. There is a flaw in both the policy and intention of the BJP. The number of private expensive nursing homes and hospitals is increasing, while the poor are becoming victims of mismanagement at government hospitals."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.