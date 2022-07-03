SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Dissolves All Party Fronts, Units in Aftermath of UP Assembly Poll Loss

In a major organisational change after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls debacle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved all party fronts and units, except SP chief Yadav and UP state president Naresh Uttam Patel.

The information was shared from the official Twitter handle of the SP.

The tweet said: “Samajwadi Party’s National President Akhilesh Yadav ji, except the President of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party, has decided to dissolve all other units and frontal organisation including youth organizations, Mahila Sabha and all other cells, state presidents and district presidents and national. The state and district executives have been dissolved with immediate effect."

As per highly placed sources, the new committee will have leaders who defected from other parties like Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2022 assembly polls.

Some old guards of the SP will also be seen in active roles in the new committee.

EYE ON 2024 POLLS

Sources said leaders who have come from the BSP will be given responsibility, on the other hand, leaders from Dalit, OBC and Muslim communities will be given important positions. There are also plans to adjust leaders from Brahmin and Kayasth communities in the new working committee.

A party spokesperson said it is a big step that is being linked to the preparations for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

As per sources, a fresh SP executive could be formed after the national conference of SP to be held in the last week of August or early September.

Yadav, who had aimed to win 400 seats in the 403-member UP assembly, had to be content with just 111 seats.

Many leaders and political analysts had raised questions on the working of SP chief, and many had even accused him of being surrounded by his “kitchen cabinet".

The SP has failed to perform as per its expectations since 2017, when Yadav took over as the party chief.

