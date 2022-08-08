SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to Start Tiranga Campaign with Padayatra from Kannauj, Meet Families of Freedom Fighters

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, will embark on a padayatra from Jhauva village of Tirwa Tehsil in Kannauj district as the party starts its tiranga campaign from Tuesday on the occasion of Kranti Diwas.

Yadav will also interact with the families of freedom fighters on the occasion. The SP workers will also start the ‘Desh bachao Desh Banao’ padayatra in their respective districts on Tuesday.

In his padayatra, Yadav will also be distributing Indian tricolour flags to the people in Kannauj and will ask them to hoist the flags atop their houses on Independence Day.

Advertisement

The former UP CM said that Kranti Diwas is a day to pay tributes to the martrys of the freedom struggle marking Mahatma Gandhi’s call to the British to ‘Quit India’.

“Today the freedom fighters are being ignored and there is a conspiracy to change history in a certain direction. The people who were connected with RSS and those who never participated in the freedom movement are today beating drums about celebrating the 75th year of freedom," he said, adding, “the BJP has forgotten the values of freedom after coming to power."

“Gandhi Ji used to term politics as the way of social service, but today politics has become a means to stay in power. We will have to be aware of the ill tactics of the BJP, this is a chance to save the Constitutional values and our democratic system," Yadav said in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile amidst allegations of SP copying the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by the BJP, the party says that patriotism is not the sole right of any particular party and it was a responsibility of every citizen to unfurl Indian National Flag.

Speaking to News18, SP National Spokesperson, Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “Patriotism is not the reserve of any particular political party. It’s the responsibility of every citizen to respect and unfurl the national flag. On the 75th Independence Day Samajwadi Party associates itself with citizens of India to celebrate the freedom from the shackles of the foreign rule."

Advertisement

He said the party decided to unfurl the national flag on August 9 and August 15 as they are two important landmarks in our history of the freedom struggle.

Further, Yadav said it will surely instill a sense of patriotism in the citizens and would be “our special way to pay respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of our freedom."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here