Despite Pomp and Show, This Lucknow Wedding's Silence Became the Focus. Courtesy: Akhilesh, Shivpal

Amid the ongoing ‘cold-war’ between Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) Chief Shivpal Yadav, both the leaders recently came face to face during a wedding in the state capital. However, they did not speak to each other.

As per information, Akhilesh and Shivpal had gone for a wedding on Monday. While both of them sat next to each other, they did not speak. The wedding ceremony was of former DGP Jagmohan Yadav’s niece.

The differences between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal have been growing wider following the results of the assembly elections this year. Shivpal has been reportedly unhappy and had alleged ignorance by the SP leadership after which there have been speculations that he might switch over to BJP soon.

However, Shivpal has said that he is focussing on strengthening the organisational structure of his party PSPL.

Contesting from the Jaswantnagar seat, Shivpal ended up winning, but the SP-led coalition lost the polls to the alliance headed by the BJP.

Earlier, on April 22, Shivpal Yadav had gone to meet jailed SP MP Azam Khan in Sitapur Jail and had stated that Akhilesh Yadav could have done much more for the Lok Sabha lawmaker. The meeting lasted for about 50 minutes.

“The UP chief minister is a saint and soft-hearted," Shivpal said afterwards. “I will meet him and request help for Azam Khan. The Samajwadi Party has done nothing for a senior leader like him. Ideally, the SP chief should have sat on a ‘dharna’ in the Lok Sabha along with Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh’s father and Shivpal’s brother) and other opposition parties. PM Modi respects Neta ji and he would have definitely taken cognisance of the issue."

The PSPL chief a few days ago had also spoken in favour of a uniform civil code. He then went to meet CM Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

